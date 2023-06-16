Denver officer hit by fire truck and two left injured after shooting at Nuggets championship parade

Police say Sergeant Justin Dodge did not lose his leg, despite concerns he would and they’re optimistic about his recovery.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Sergeant Justin Dodge did not lose his leg, despite concerns he would and they’re optimistic about his recovery. That was just one of two incidents, including a shooting after the parade. On a day of a historic celebration for the city of Denver.

”I think the officer was doing his job, protecting the public and unfortunately was injured,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The police chief says the officer was trying to keep people back as the parade rounded the corner at 13th and Cherokee. The veteran swat officer had to step closer to the vehicle and the police chief says the truck rolled over his leg and he became trapped underneath.

“I think him being in the place where he was did prevent the likelihood of someone being injured,” Thomas said.

Doctors say when Dodge arrived at the hospital, the injury was considered limb-threatening, but that he is stable.

An hour later police say two people were seriously injured in an unrelated shooting near 17th and Curtis, after the parade, as people were leaving the downtown area.

Police believe it was a targeted incident and they’re still searching for the suspect. Denver mayor Michael Hancock says it wasn’t about downtown safety, but about guns in the wrong hands.

“Shame on them for once again marring what had otherwise been a pretty successful event for the state of Colorado,” Hancock said.

