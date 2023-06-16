Colorado Springs police respond to shots fired call south of downtown

Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 6/16/23.
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 6/16/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A road was blocked off and there was a large law enforcement presence in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Friday afternoon after reports of shots fired.

Colorado Springs Police say they took the call just after 2 p.m. for an area south of downtown in the 300 block of E. Las Vegas Street. As of 2:15 p.m., Las Vegas Street was closed for a period of time, but the scene was deemed safe at about 2:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene tell 11 News it was a peaceful resolution, it isn’t clear if anyone will face charges in the incident.

The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a situation with a large law enforcement presence. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances and what kind of charges, if any, the person involved could face.

