Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.(GoFundMe)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas died Friday morning after a long battle with injuries he sustained after being struck by lightning last month.

Grayson Boggs had permanent brain damage and was in a coma. He stayed in intensive care for several weeks before being taken off a ventilator this week.

A post made by his family to Boggs’ GoFundMe on Friday said the following: “Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today. Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy. #graysonstrong.”

Grayson’s passing comes after his father, Matthew, 34, died from injuries caused by the same lightning strike last month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down...
Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman
Celebrating the Nuggets championship!
WATCH REPLAY: Denver Nuggets parade and celebration!
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Denver police officer hit by a fire truck during Nuggets parade, seriously injured
Colorado Springs outage 6/15/2023
Update: Operations back to normal at Colorado Springs Airport

Latest News

Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, prosecutor says
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Justice Department expected to announce findings of investigation prompted by George Floyd’s death
WATCH: Police activity at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US