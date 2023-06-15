WATCH LIVE: Denver Nuggets parade!

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Fans are ready to continue the celebrations as the Nuggets were crowned the NBA Champions this week!

We will be streaming live coverage (when available) at the top of this article.

The parade is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. as it runs from Union Station, down 17th Street, down Broadway and ends at Civic Center Park next to the Colorado State Capitol! KKTV 11 News plans on streaming the event.

Who You’ll See in the Parade:

Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Additional Civic Leaders

SuperMascot Rocky

Denver Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Mile High City Hype Squad

Average Joes

Sizzlin’ Seniors

Ball Team Aluminum

