Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman

Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.(CSPD/background KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is charged with murder for the death of 35-year-old Jeanette Wince in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting an officer was contacted by a citizen Saturday just before 11 p.m. about a crash in the 800 block of N. Academy. The area is just outside the Citadel Mall.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a female occupant of the vehicle who was unconscious,” police wrote in their initial news release. “Information obtained on scene was that a minor traffic crash occurred between the victim’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle. A short time later, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired multiple gunshots into the victim’s vehicle striking one person in the victim’s vehicle.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and later passed away. Police say the coroner’s office identified her as 35-year-old Jeanette Wince, of Colorado Springs. Her death is considered a homicide.

Elijah Adolpho, 19, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder as the investigation is ongoing.

