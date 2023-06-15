Over 4,500 Colorado Springs Utilities customers without power Thursday morning due to two electric outages near airport

Colorado Springs outage 6/15/2023(Colorado Springs Utilities outage map)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:06 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two electric outages are reported in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, about 4,500 customers were in an electric outage near the airport. Police tell 11 News these outages may have been caused by a car that crashed into an electrical box near Powers and Hancock.

No injuries were reported. Estimated restoration is before 7 a.m.

We will update this article as we learn more.

