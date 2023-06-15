Denver Police say there will be extra security measures in place for Nuggets Parade following downtown shooting

The past several years have brought several championship parades to Colorado. The Broncos in 2016, the Avalanche just last year, and now the Nuggets.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
“We are championship city so we’ve been planning for a Nuggets win for a long time,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

Crews spent the day building a stage at Civic Center Park; there are barricades and cell phone towers up and extra TVs so every fan can be a part of the action.

But on the top of the city’s mind the safety of those in town nine people were shot Monday night during the celebrations.

" I think there’s certainly the potential for danger,” Thomas said. “Any time there are large, gatherings, and it’s something we should all be aware of cognizant of.”

Public safety officials say they will have extra officers working, including some on overtime and extra shifts for security during the parade.

In a statement to 11 News, Denver Police say they

“revisited their parade plan after the shooting on Monday to ensure the best safety plan is in place.” But say the public is the best security.

“Community members are our best eyes and ears,” Denver director of Public Safety Armando Saldate III said. “You all know you see something you say something and you guys report it.”

