Denver police officer hit by a fire truck during Nuggets parade, seriously injured

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Denver police officer was seriously injured on Thursday during the Denver Nuggets parade.

The Denver Police Department sent out an alert at about 11:50 a.m. explaining the incident happened at 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street, close to Civic Center Park near the end of the parade route. The officer was reportedly hit by a fire truck.

“The officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation,” police wrote on social media.

No other information was available last time this article was updated.

