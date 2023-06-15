Colorado Springs trail closure extended as crews continue creek-side mitigation work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of the Cottonwood Creek Trail on the north side of Colorado Springs will remain closed longer than originally expected as crews continue mitigation efforts in the area.

The section of the trail between North Academy Boulevard and Vincent Drive has been closed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. since June 5 as crews rid the area of dead, dying, diseased and downed trees and foliage. It was expected to reopen on June 16, but that closure has extended to June 22 due to recent heavy rains, according to a notice from Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Wednesday.

Despite that reopening timeline, Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division Manager Corey Farkas told 11 News there’s no set timeline on when the work will be done.

“They’re going to be here for a few weeks, even maybe a couple of months, getting this work done, depending on weather and delays,” Farkas said.

Farkas said the work being done is not only crucial mitigation to make sure drainage areas are healthy, but it will also serve as fire mitigation along that section of the creek.

“With the recent rains that we’ve had, it’s a good thing and a bad thing... it’s a good thing that we’re getting that rain, the bad thing is that it is it’s growing fuels for potential future fires,” Farkas said. “If we can get out the dead and dying or anything that’s downed, that’s just going to help us in the future.”

Farkas said the recent rain also helps to show the importance of making sure the drainage areas in the city are healthy and functioning correctly.

“We want to make sure that we get all of the dead and dying out, anything that’s falling out,so that that drainage is a healthy drainage,” Farkas said, “so that when we get a lot of rain like we’ve been having, everything flows and gets to where it needs to go.”

With more than 600 miles of open channels like Cottonwood Creek in the city and only a limited amount of time during the year to get the work done, operations officials have to decide which ones see mitigation work like this each year. That decision is made based on a variety of factors, including what an area looks like, what resources the city has available and even requests from citizens.

“This particular section,” Farkas said referring to Cottonwood Creek, “we had quite a few citizen requests that came in, it was also on our list of things to do, so it was a good idea to come in and try to get it done and mitigate some of that for them.”

Farkas said if you have an area that you believe needs mitigation work like this, let the city’s Operations and Maintainable Division know.

“I can’t guarantee you that we get out there immediately, but it’s also always good to hear from the public to get things on our radar.”

