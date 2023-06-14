Stranger suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Colorado, other potential victims sought

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking other potential victims to come forward as a man is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Colorado.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the incident happened on Jan. 7 when a woman reportedly was flagged down by a man she didn’t know along S. Alton Street. It was about 2:30 in the morning when she made contact with the man, who she says she didn’t know.

“After gaining access to the vehicle, the male sexually assaulted her at gunpoint,” a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reads. “ (ACSO) has made a significant breakthrough in an ongoing sexual assault investigation, leading to the arrest of a suspect.”

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Hilton Acker. Acker was arrested on June 9.

Any other potential victims are asked to call 720-874-3668.

