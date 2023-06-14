Shelter in place order lifted for Fountain neighborhood after “armed and dangerous” man detained

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:53 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was detained after a barricaded situation in a Fountain neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Fountain tweeted to avoid the 7600 block of Sandy Springs Point, near Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, due to a barricaded suspect who was “armed and dangerous.”

About a half hour later, officials said a man was detained, but did not release his name or any further details.

A shelter in place notice was ordered for a one mile radius of the area, but has since been lifted. We will update this article as we learn more.

