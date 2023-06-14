Record flooding in Southern Colorado leaves behind extreme damage for residents and city to pick up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many parts of Southern Colorado were hit hard by severe weather on Monday. Within hours, some roadways were under six plus inches pf water, while other areas were under even more.

In one case, an entire neighborhood was stranded due to flood water blocking their street.

With that extreme amount of water came a lof of damage. On Tuesday, many people were outside cleaning up their yards from it.

“I’ve been doing this for like four hours now. I had mud inside of my garage,” said Robert Bueir, a homeowner in Southeastern Colorado Springs.

Mud, sticks, and trash are just some of the reminders of the roaring waters that covered roadways in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, just 24 hours ago.

“We had like eight to ten inches of water above the storm drain. When those holes plugged up, it was just going over the top of the storm drain,” said Bueir.

The City of Colorado Springs told 11News they learned a lot from the severe weather.

“We’re learning a lot about our system and how it’s going to react in historic flows. As we see those now, we can put those on our list and seek to address them for future storm events,” said Richard Mulledy, a storm water enterprise manager with the city.

While there is not a timeline on when these problems will be fixed, those living in the area said it’s well overdue.

“Yesterday was bad, real bad,” said Carl Frazier, a homeowner in Colorado Springs.

“Where the flood water was, that is where you need to do the work,” said Bueir.

City crews said they will be working to address those residential areas over the next few years with funding from storm water fees, which was originally passed by voters in 2017.

