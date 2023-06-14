New special-shape balloons will fly at 2023 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Organizers of the 2023 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off are preparing to welcome 80 balloons to this year’s event, including something new to see!

There will be nine special shapes in the sky for the morning launches and evening glows this Labor Day weekend.

Event organizer Scott Appelman and his team have announced seven of the characters that will be flying during the event. The other two have not been revealed yet.

This is the eighth year that Appelman has been involved in the Colorado Springs tradition, which runs September 2-4 in Memorial Park. He tells 11 News there will be a number of new features for 2023.

On August 31, balloons will lift off across the city to preview the Lift Off. Called the Colorado Springs Aloft, between 10 and 15 pilots will inflate their balloons and launch from Banning Lewis Ranch and Panorama Park.

“We are currently seeking a third location to see if we can get a little more spread across the city,” Appelman said.

There will also be a drone show featuring between 200 and 300 drones each morning and evening during the weekend festivites.

“We believe this is the first drone show that’s being done in Colorado,” said Appelman. “This will be a show that people will be blown away with.”

Last year’s Labor Day Lift Off attendance set a record. Appelman says 180,000 people were in Memorial Park during the event and he’s hoping for 200,000 attendees in 2023.

The Lift Off creates an estimated $20 million economic impact on the city of Colorado Springs.

“The whole goal of this event was a quality of life event for the City of Colorado Springs,” he said. “We’re really excited for the success of it.”

