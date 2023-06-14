Fountain Creek Nature Center closed because of flooding

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the recent heavy rainfall, the Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for nearly a week.

Officials with El Paso County posted a notice to social media on Wednesday stating they plan to reopen the nature center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

“Due to flooding, Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for the remainder of the week,” the social media post reads. “Our goal is to prioritize the safety of our staff & guests while allowing our facilities team to clean up & make any repairs uninterrupted.”

