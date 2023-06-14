Expect more law enforcement officers along I-25 Friday as part of a statewide crackdown

Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you drive responsibly and follow the laws, you should have nothing to worry about this Friday when it comes to something being called “Surge Day” by authorities!

Colorado State Patrol is reporting there will be a statewide operation to stop distracted driving this Friday. Law enforcement officers across the state will be focusing their efforts on throughout the entire adventure. The highways that we will be focusing on are Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70 and I-25. Troopers will be focused on lane violations, speeding, careless driving and reckless driving behavior.

“Over the past three years fatal and injury crashes have significantly increased across Colorado and throughout the US.,” part of a news release from the Colorado State Patrol reads. “In 2022, Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981. Many of these crashes are being caused by simple distractions. Whether your distraction is a cell phone, a tasty bite to eat or even other passengers; that distraction is definitely not worth a life.”

Colorado State Patrol provided the following tips:

· Pay close attention to speed limits and please obey them. In poor weather, never drive beyond your vehicle’s capabilities… slow down.

· Put the distractions aside. Place that cell phone out of reach and if it is that important, pull off at the next gas station or exit ramp. Better yet, give it to your passengers and let them navigate those messages. Open those snacks before you start driving and eat those messy meals somewhere other than behind the wheel.

· If you see dangerous driving actions by another motorist, slow down and keep them safely in front of you. This is a good opportunity to pull over and call *277. Let one of our troopers handle that dangerous issue. Be sure to get a good location, direction of travel, description of the vehicle and plate information if possible.

· Finally, make sure everybody in your vehicle is properly buckled up and never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

