Colorado Springs high school student killed, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Colorado Springs.

It isn’t clear if everyone involved is accounted for, but Colorado Springs police issued a news release on Monday explaining no arrests had been made at that time.

Police were called to the 100 block of Frost Ln. Saturday night at about 8:30 on a reported shooting. The neighborhood is east of S. Academy Boulevard between Platte Avenue and Airport Road. When officers arrived, they found the body of Izak Jasso.

Police could only state Jasso’s death is a homicide while the cause and manner of his death will be decided by the coroner’s office. Police add that Jasso was a student at Mitchell High School.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.