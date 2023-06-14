Colorado Springs high school student killed, investigation underway

Izak Jasso
Izak Jasso(Photo provided by CSPD on behalf of Jasso's family)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Colorado Springs.

It isn’t clear if everyone involved is accounted for, but Colorado Springs police issued a news release on Monday explaining no arrests had been made at that time.

Police were called to the 100 block of Frost Ln. Saturday night at about 8:30 on a reported shooting. The neighborhood is east of S. Academy Boulevard between Platte Avenue and Airport Road. When officers arrived, they found the body of Izak Jasso.

Police could only state Jasso’s death is a homicide while the cause and manner of his death will be decided by the coroner’s office. Police add that Jasso was a student at Mitchell High School.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
10 people shot including a suspect in downtown Denver as thousands of Nuggets fans celebrate championship win
Dustin Harker
Father of 13 with strong ties to Colorado Springs dies while rafting
Flooded streets in the Colorado Springs area.
“That’s going to open up areas that we didn’t even know are problems,” Colorado Springs officials use historic storms to look ahead for storm water infrastructure
Stephannie Fortune.
WATCH: Local leaders remember legacy of former Colorado Spring city councilwoman
A resident of Peaceful Valley Road tells 11 News she has been trapped at her house since...
Entire neighborhood stranded after extreme flash flooding in Fountain near Marksheffel

Latest News

Dustin Harker
Father of 13 with strong ties to Colorado Springs dies while rafting
A few showers possible into Wednesday evening
Spotty storms possible on Wednesday
Colorado State Patrol Corporal Jordan Horan writing a ticket
Expect more law enforcement officers along I-25 Friday as part of a statewide crackdown
Hilton Acker
Stranger suspected of sexually assaulting woman in Colorado, other potential victims sought