Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why

By Melissa Henry
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down is happening statewide, safety experts say El Paso County is an area of focus.

More than 300 drivers were ticketed for speeding during a similar heightened enforcement period in March in El Paso County. Dozens of other drivers were cited for DUI’s and other traffic crimes, all in a 24 hour time frame.

“There’s a real sense of urgency,” said Sgt. Jason Haag with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is one of the agencies participating.

Eighty-three people died on El Paso County roads in 2022. That’s more traffic deaths than in any other county in Colorado that year.

“The goal is just obviously to make the roads safer,” said Robert Tornabene with Colorado Springs Police, another agency taking part.

Along with them, Fountain Police, Monument Police, and Colorado State Patrol will be out in increased numbers on Friday into Saturday. The extra enforcement starts at 6 a.m. Friday, just in time for morning rush hour.

Major roads in El Paso County where drivers can expect to see more law enforcement presence include:

  • Powers Blvd.
  • Fountain Blvd.
  • Highway 24, including when it turns into Platte Ave. and Cimarron St. in city limits.
  • Highways 94, 85, and 115
  • Mesa Ridge Pkwy
  • Woodmen Rd.
  • Major roads through Monument

The extra patrolling is planned to happen once a quarter in 2023, according to Robert Tornabene with Colorado Springs Police.

