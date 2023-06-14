Citizens help arrest DUI suspect after a deadly crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and a suspect is behind bars following a deadly crash in Pueblo on Tuesday.

Pueblo Police were called to the 200 block of Broadway Ave. just after 4 p.m. after witnesses say a Jeep hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene and has yet to be publicly identified. Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Danny Espinoza, he allegedly tried to run from the scene but was caught by officers during a foot chase thanks to the help of citizens who were able to detain him.

“Espinoza was evaluated for Driving Under the Influence and booked into Pueblo County Detention Center for Vehicular Homicide, Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, and Careless Driving -Resulting in Death,” police wrote in a news release.”

The investigation is ongoing.

