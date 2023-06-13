When is the Nuggets parade?
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Fans are ready to continue the celebrations as the Nuggets were crowned the NBA Champions this week!
The parade is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. as it runs from Union Station, down 17th Street, down Broadway and ends at Civic Center Park next to the Colorado State Capitol! KKTV 11 News plans on streaming the event.
Click here for all the details from the NBA.
Who You’ll See in the Parade:
Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management
E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock
Additional Civic Leaders
SuperMascot Rocky
Denver Nuggets Dancers
Skyline Drumline
Mile High City Hype Squad
Average Joes
Sizzlin’ Seniors
Ball Team Aluminum
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.