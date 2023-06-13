“That’s going to open up areas that we didn’t even know are problems,” Colorado Springs officials use historic storms to look ahead for storm water infrastructure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After historic rainfall brought damaging floods to southern Colorado, city officials are looking at the aftermath to figure out how to move forward from the storms.

Former Mayor John Suthers said storm water infrastructure was one of his main focuses in his administration. This included a voter-passed storm water fee in 2017 that helped fund projects to mitigate flooding from major storms.

Those projects were put to the test Monday when Colorado Springs saw major floods in some areas in the city. Richard Mulledy, Colorado Springs’ storm water enterprise manager, said the storms showed officials that the infrastructure improvements made since 2018 have been widely successful.

“We’re really seeing the benefit of that,” Mulledy said. We haven’t seen large-scale failures on out mainline channels and conveying systems, which is really good.”

However, the city still saw damaging floods in some intersections and residential areas. This is an issue Mulledy said the city has already been aware of.

“We’re out, we’re looking around, we’re monitoring closely and we’re building a list, we’re going to pick off those large problems as we see them,” he said.

The list of problems being addressed by storm water fee includes residential areas, which is a project Mulledy said the city has already started working on. However, Monday’s storm showed the city that they need to re-prioritize which areas are addressed.

“The list that we had two weeks ago is dramatically different today,” said Mulledy, “it’s going to be different in two weeks and we will re-prioritize that list on a regular basis to try and make sure we’re always protecting the highest level of public health and safety and welfare.”

Meanwhile, firefighters are working with the city and looking at their own response to water rescues. In total, Fire Chief Randy Royal said they helped out in eight water rescues.

“In Colorado, we do have flash floods and we’ve had incidents in the city where we’ve lost people, either from children playing in the creek beds, and they have a clear blue sky over them, and there’s a storm that might be two or three miles away from them, but uphill from them, that dumps a couple inches, and they get swept away,” said Chief Royal.

He said on their end, they are working to make sure residents are aware of the risks that come with floods.

“I just want to remind people that six inches of water is enough to sweep you away,” he said.

One issue he said they constantly see is that of good Samaritans trying to help drivers who get trapped in heavy floods.

“That’s a really bad plan because they can get swept away as well,” Royal said.

That’s why he said if you see someone trapped, you should immediately call 911. He also urges drivers to stay out of flood water. It only takes a foot of water to wash away a small car, and a foot-and-a-half to wash away a larger vehicle.

Royal also urges everyone to use COS Ready to stay on top of any alerts, such as evacuations.

You can also download the 11 Breaking Weather App to stay ahead of the storm. It’s free from wherever you get your apps.

Colorado Springs firefighters urge awareness after historic rainfall

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.