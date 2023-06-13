Former Colorado Spring city councilwoman passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former city council member Stephannie Finley Fortune has passed away while battling leukemia.

Former Mayor John Suthers issued a statement on the news of her death Tuesday morning.

“Stephannie Finley Fortune was a great citizen of Colorado Springs. She had a servant’s heart and worked in a myriad of ways to improve our city, our state and our country. Through her involvement in federal, state and local government, and her work in higher education and for many non-profits, she made a positive impact on so many people,” Suthers wrote.

“Stephannie was instrumental in shepherding the city for Champions projects in our city from vision to reality. Despite malicious opinions by a small group of citizens, she immediately set to work to resolve important community issues, including the reopening of the westside Community Center in her own district. She worked tirelessly on the Council until she was physically unable to do so any longer. In my last weeks as Mayor, I awarded Stephannie a ‘Sprit of the Springs’ award for her lifetime contributions to our community. The award was well deserved, and she was very touched by it. My hope is Stephannie’s life of public service will be an inspiration to others in our community,” Sutthers added.

Finley Fortune replaced Richard Skorman when he left the Council.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.