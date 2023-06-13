Entire neighborhood stranded after extreme flash flooding in Fountain near Marksheffel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in a Fountain neighborhood continue to be stranded because of heavy flooding. This is on Peaceful Valley Road near Marksheffel and Fontaine.

Resident Tay Andrews tells 11 News the biggest issue with the flooding is it blocks the only entrance in and out of her neighborhood. Andrews says she has been trapped in her neighborhood since 6:30am.

Andrews tells 11 News she is frustrated because this is not the first time she has reported flooding issues in her area. She says she is also frustrated because today was suppose to be her first day of work.

“For me, today was especially frustrating because I was supposed to start my new job,” said Andrews. “That was a bit of an issue for me. It’s just like a tangible affect for the residents here. It’s starting to interfere with our livelihoods.”

11 News has reached out to the City of Fountain about the flooding issues but has not heard back. We will continue to update as we learn more.

