Burglary suspect sought in El Paso County
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping to get help from the public with identifying a burglary suspect.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted a photo of the suspect tied to a crime that was carried out on Saturday. Investigators say the suspect walks with a limp and has his right arm in a sling, this is tied to the burglary of a business in the Falcon area.
Call 719-520-7777 with information that could help.
