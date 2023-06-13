Burglary suspect sought in El Paso County

By Tony Keith
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping to get help from the public with identifying a burglary suspect.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted a photo of the suspect tied to a crime that was carried out on Saturday. Investigators say the suspect walks with a limp and has his right arm in a sling, this is tied to the burglary of a business in the Falcon area.

Call 719-520-7777 with information that could help.

