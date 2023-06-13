10 people shot including a suspect in downtown Denver as thousands of Nuggets fans celebrate championship win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As thousands of people celebrated the Denver Nuggets championship win in Denver Tuesday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street in downtown.

Denver Police reported a total of nine gunshot victims and said a suspect also sustained a gunshot wound just after 1:00 AM Tuesday.

Police said three victims are in critical condition, and the other victims and the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is on-going. Watch KKTV 11 News This Morning for the latest starting at 4:30 AM.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.