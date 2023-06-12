Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in Lockport, New York, cave

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour boat with 36 people on board capsized during a cave tour Monday, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall
Frost Lane shooting 6/10/2023
1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night
Injured suspect located at hospital after shots fired at Colorado Springs mobile home community
Fillmore Inn fire 6/11/2023
Colorado Springs hotel evacuated after fire extinguisher was discharged possibly intentionally
“The experience- it’s one we will never forget,” a volunteer with Pikes Peak Pride, Maddy...
Colorado Springs celebrates ‘rainbow after the storm’ during Pikes Peak Pride Fest

Latest News

Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport
Event-goers saw parade floats from the nonprofit Inside Out, local churches, UC Health, and...
‘Just love everybody:’ Pikes Peak Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ community
Myrlie Evers, civil right leader and widow of slain civil rights icon Medgar Evers,...
60 years after Medgar Evers’ murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy