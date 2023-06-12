Tornado warning issued for part of El Paso and Pueblo County Monday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tornado warning was issued for part of El Paso County on Monday just before 2 p.m.

A map of the impacted area can be viewed near the bottom of this article. The warning was originally in place until 2:30 p.m., but that was extended to 3 p.m. for part of Lincoln County.

From the National Weather Service:

Stay Weather-Ready : Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At Your House : If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School : Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Tornado Warning including El Paso County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 2:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/LkKonWIxnk — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 12, 2023

WEATHER ALERT: 🌪️🌪️🌪️



A tornado warning has been issued for El Paso County, including @cityoffountain and @USArmy_FtCarson.



Be safe and stay inside! — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 12, 2023

