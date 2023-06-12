Targeted DUI enforcement this Friday in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As El Paso County remains one of the deadliest counties in Colorado when it comes to deadly traffic crashes, the sheriff’s office is giving the public a fair warning when it comes to DUI enforcement this week.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will have a targeted approach throughout the county in collaboration with the statewide traffic safety enforcement and DUI enforcement on Friday, June 16,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post on Monday. “Our #1 goal is traffic safety, and we are committed to taking dangerous drivers off the roads. El Paso County remains one of the deadliest counties in the state for fatal traffic crashes. The Traffic Enforcement team would like to remind the public to slow down and don’t drive when impaired, intoxicated, or distracted.”

Details on where the targeted approach would take place were not shared.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tracks deadly crashes by city and by county. Click here for CDOT’s data.

