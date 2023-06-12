Predator convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2019 released and moving to Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain Police Department sent a notice to the public on Monday that a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) was being released from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Tad Michael Johnson is registered at 6664 Provincial Dr. Johnson was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2019, among several other serious charges.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process may contact Commander Racine of the Fountain Police Department at (719) 382-4244.

