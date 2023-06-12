Father of 13 with strong ties to Colorado Springs dies after reportedly rescuing his daughter while rafting

WEST BEND, Wisc. (KKTV) - A father of 13 is dead following a rafting incident on Friday.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the family, Dr. Dustin Harker was on a whitewater rafting trip with friends from church and four of his thirteen kids when tragedy struck in Colorado. A family spokesperson wasn’t able to share what river they were on when the incident happened.

“It was a river they had rafted before, but this year with the high rainfall the rapids were more turbulent than in the past,” part of the news release reads. “During their ride down the river, the raft with Dustin and three of his children tragically capsized. Everyone struggled to get above water. In the tumult, Dustin threw the capsized raft off his youngest daughter who was trapped underneath. They all thankfully made it to shore. Unfortunately, by then Dustin had already taken on too much water. He was still speaking but shortly after [becoming] unresponsive. The other leaders present administered CPR for 30 minutes to try to resuscitate him, without success. The family is so grateful that all of the children have made it home and for Dustin who made sure that happened. This turn of events has been traumatic for everyone involved – especially for those who witnessed the tragedy unfold.”

According to an extended family member, Dr. Harker worked as a neurologist in Colorado Springs for several years before moving to Kansas. He lived in Palmer Lake from 2020 to about 2022.

“Dustin was a neurologist and a devoted father, loved playing games, having outdoor adventures and having fun with his kids,” the release adds.

A GoFundMe was set up to support his family, click here for more information and to give.

