Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Pueblo.

Police tell 11 News they received a call at about 6:35 Sunday night for the shooting in the area of Francisco Street and 11th Street.

As of 12:15 p.m. on Monday, no one was in custody and the victim had not been publicly identified.

“This is the ninth homicide in Pueblo for 2023. If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006,” police wrote in a news release. “If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.”

