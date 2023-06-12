Colorado Springs under accident alert Monday afternoon with flooded streets and severe weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs went under “Accident Alert” status Monday afternoon for severe weather.

The alert went into place just before 1:30 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., multiple roadways were closed because of flooding in the city. Major roads impacted included Marksheffel, parts of Powers, Academy and Hancock along with several side streets.

While under ACCIDENT ALERT STATUS:

All traffic accidents may be cold reported or reported online with the following criteria:

• No one died or was hurt, and;

• There were no drugs or alcohol involved, and;

• The wreck did not damage public property (e.g., road sign, utility pole, etc.), and; • All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report, and;

• All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange.

The above criteria apply even if the involved vehicle(s) will require a tow truck. For complete information regarding accident alert status and online accident reporting, please go to https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/report-minor-traffic-accident . Cold traffic accident report forms (to be handwritten) are also available at any police department substations. To report a crash online, plus use the Colorado website https://dmv.colorado.gov/report-accident. Everyone is reminded to take appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions. Before heading out, all drivers should check road and travel conditions and expect to take additional time to arrive at their destination. Please consider delaying your travel until better conditions exist.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.