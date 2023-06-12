Colorado Springs firefighters warn extra moisture now could lead to more fires later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The extra moisture across southern Colorado has caused a huge increase in plant growth, but experts warn this could cause fire risk to skyrocket later.

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in south Cheyenne Canyon has seen much of this growth firsthand, with the building being next to North Cheyenne Creek. Over past years, officials there said they’ve seen years with more plant growth and higher water levels in the creek.

But this year is unprecedented. They told 11 News they saw a massive rise in the creek’s water level in 2013, but that was the last time they’ve seen that much water. With the rain coming more steadily this year, they compared the plant growth that resulted from it to the vegetation of the pacific northwest. But the 11 Breaking Weather team said this could potentially become problematic.

“So, we’re seeing a lot of stuff growing,” said forecaster Brady Brewster, “it’s beautiful, it’s green, but the next route that we see, the next time that everything it’s really dry, that is just fuel.”

Colorado Springs firefighters said they are already planning for this. Recently, they said they completed their basic wildland fire fighting training, despite the risk of a wildfire being low. But their wildfire mitigation program administrator said wildfire risk is always on the back of their mind.

“Fire season is 12 months out of the year, so some of our deadliest fires here in the city have actually been in January not July or August as most people would think,” said Ashley Whitworth.

She also said the Colorado Springs Fire Department is continuing to do mitigation work, which includes working with other organizations to thin vegetation where needed. They urge homeowners to do the same. Despite the moisture now, they said things can change very quickly.

“If we get let’s say, for the remaining of June, we get a lot of moisture, but July, August, September is super hot and dry with no rain, we’re going to dry out really quick,” said Whitworth.

This is why they offer services that involve working directly with homeowners to lower the risk of fires and, should one happen, lower the risk of spread. CSFD said they recommend working with firefighters because every home is different, meaning there is no one-size-fits-all strategy for fire mitigation.

You can use their website to find your home’s fire risk and schedule an appointment to have an expert look at your home. You can also call 719-385-7493.

