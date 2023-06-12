People needing rescue, cars stuck in floodwaters during storms Monday

Water rescue
Water rescue(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are multiple reports around Colorado Springs of issues with the storms Monday morning.

First, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road was closed due to flooding. Police tell 11 News a driver got stuck, but was able to safely get out on their own.

The area has since reopened.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, CSFD tweeted about a swift water rescue near Platte and Hathaway, in eastern Colorado Springs. Firefighters say a person under a bridge was successfully rescued uninjured.

No further details were released.

