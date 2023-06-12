People needing rescue, cars stuck in floodwaters during storms Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are multiple reports around Colorado Springs of issues with the storms Monday morning.

First, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road was closed due to flooding. Police tell 11 News a driver got stuck, but was able to safely get out on their own.

The area has since reopened.

Westbound Star Ranch Rd at Hwy 115 is closed due to flooding. Please use alternative routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 12, 2023

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, CSFD tweeted about a swift water rescue near Platte and Hathaway, in eastern Colorado Springs. Firefighters say a person under a bridge was successfully rescued uninjured.

No further details were released.

#ColoradoSpringsFire RESCUE - WATER - SWIFT T8,BC2,E7,CIMFD,IC1

E PLATTE AV/HATHAWAY DR

Map F7 01:20:46



Crews are assisting an individual who is under the bridge. The rescue is complete. No CSFD’s PIO on scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 12, 2023

