People needing rescue, cars stuck in floodwaters during storms Monday
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are multiple reports around Colorado Springs of issues with the storms Monday morning.
First, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road was closed due to flooding. Police tell 11 News a driver got stuck, but was able to safely get out on their own.
The area has since reopened.
Then, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, CSFD tweeted about a swift water rescue near Platte and Hathaway, in eastern Colorado Springs. Firefighters say a person under a bridge was successfully rescued uninjured.
No further details were released.
