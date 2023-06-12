Barricaded suspect situation at a Pueblo motel, public asked to avoid the area

Barricaded suspect situation 6/12/23.
Barricaded suspect situation 6/12/23.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were asking the public to avoid the area of a motel on Monday for a barricaded suspect situation.

Police are reporting the incident started at about 9:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 in the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth Street. Police add the suspect could be armed and is considered dangerous as they are wanted for several felony warrants.

The situation was still active as of 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall
Frost Lane shooting 6/10/2023
1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night
Injured suspect located at hospital after shots fired at Colorado Springs mobile home community
Fillmore Inn fire 6/11/2023
Colorado Springs hotel evacuated after fire extinguisher was discharged possibly intentionally
“The experience- it’s one we will never forget,” a volunteer with Pikes Peak Pride, Maddy...
Colorado Springs celebrates ‘rainbow after the storm’ during Pikes Peak Pride Fest

Latest News

Flooded streets in the Colorado Springs area.
Colorado Springs under accident alert Monday afternoon with flooded streets and severe weather
Generica Pueblo Police car.
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pueblo
Dustin Harker
Father of 13 with strong ties to Colorado Springs dies after reportedly rescuing his daughter while rafting
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs near Bijou exit Monday