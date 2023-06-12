Barricaded suspect situation at a Pueblo motel, public asked to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were asking the public to avoid the area of a motel on Monday for a barricaded suspect situation.

Police are reporting the incident started at about 9:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 in the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth Street. Police add the suspect could be armed and is considered dangerous as they are wanted for several felony warrants.

The situation was still active as of 1 p.m.

AVOID THE AREA



Please avoid the area of the 4300 block of North Elizabeth between the intersections of (Patty Drive to Fortino Boulevard).

Police are dealing with a barricaded suspect. We will update our community when the situation has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/waSPkcNK7h — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 12, 2023

