Barricaded suspect situation at a Pueblo motel, public asked to avoid the area
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were asking the public to avoid the area of a motel on Monday for a barricaded suspect situation.
Police are reporting the incident started at about 9:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 in the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth Street. Police add the suspect could be armed and is considered dangerous as they are wanted for several felony warrants.
The situation was still active as of 1 p.m.
