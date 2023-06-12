9-year-old dies while tubing in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - A 9-year-old child is dead following a tubing incident in Colorado on Sunday.

The Boulder Police Department is reporting that just before 5 p.m. crews were called to Boulder Creek for a missing child. The child reportedly fell off his tube and into the water. The child’s body was pulled from an area near Broadway and Canyon Boulevard. First responders administered CPR before the victim was rushed to the hospital.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, especially the boy’s family,” said Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jeff Long. “All our responders were there - police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew. We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”

The child’s parents had minor injuries tied to the incident.

“I can’t imagine how terrible this must be for the child’s family, and also our first responder community,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “Today has been heavy for the City of Boulder, and we are all thinking of the family who just lost their child.”

The identity of the child was not released in the statements provided by Boulder Police.

The city urges community members to always use caution when recreating around water, especially during run-off season when waters are high.

