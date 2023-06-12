Electric outage near UCCS, Palmer Park Monday morning impacting hundreds of customers

Outage 6/12/2023
Outage 6/12/2023(Colorado Springs Utilities outage map)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:12 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people are without power Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities reported an electric outage affecting over 2,000 of its customers near UCCS and Palmer Park. KKTV checked the outage map an hour later. and saw the effected number of customers decreased to about 750.

Estimated restoration is expected before 7 a.m. We will update this article as we learn more about a cause.

