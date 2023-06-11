Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A traffic crash turned shooting in under investigation.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy and Galley, near the Citadel Mall, to a traffic crash. Officers found an unconscious woman in a car.

Police say after a minor traffic crash between two cars, the suspect shot multiple times into the victim’s car, shooting her. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

