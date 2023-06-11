Severe storms possible Sunday

SUNDAY: We will have another dry start to the day before another round of storms fires by 1 pm. The threat for storms will last for most of the afternoon and evening. The storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. It will be a day where you might need to find cover for your vehicle. We’ll see spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue into Sunday night, potentially lasting into the Monday morning commute. Temps will be cooler in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY: We could see showers and rumbles of thunder out the door Monday morning. Temps will be cool again for the day. 60s and 70s hang around. We’ll see another chance for strong to severe storms by Monday afternoon.

AFTER MONDAY: More storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon, and another cooler day is expected in the 60s and 70s. We’ll warm temps up a bit more through the end of the week, and showers and storms potentially become less numerous as we close out the week.

