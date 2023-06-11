Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found strangled in a hotel room. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin. She was originally from Roseville, Ohio.

Police said “suspicious circumstances were detected” in Martin’s death. Investigators determined Martin was manually strangled.

An arrested warrant obtained by WMBF said investigators collected evidence at the scene along with witness statements leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake William Linkous. Police said the suspect is from Blue Rock, Ohio.

Linkous was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

A bond has not been issued.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County Sheriff's Office logo.
Colorado sheriff’s office investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos
‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in...
‘It was a freak accident’: Family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in Southern Colorado town
A Colorado Springs bride-to-be is stuck without her deposit, unable to pay for another venue,...
Bride-to-be can’t get deposit back after Colorado Springs wedding venue closes without warning
“The experience- it’s one we will never forget,” a volunteer with Pikes Peak Pride, Maddy...
Colorado Springs celebrates ‘rainbow after the storm’ during Pikes Peak Pride Fest
North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall

Latest News

Injured suspect located at hospital after shots fired at Colorado Springs mobile home community
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final