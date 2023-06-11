‘Just love everybody:’ Pikes Peak Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Colorado Springs locals and visitors gathered along Tejon Street for the second annual Pikes Peak Pride Parade.

This is the first pride parade since the tragedy at Club Q, and to honor the five lives lost, the parade was led by the survivors and five victims’ families. They were followed by grand marshal Richard Fierro, a man credited with stopping the Club Q shooter.

The parade featured lots of businesses, nonprofits, and celebration. Event-goers saw parade floats from the nonprofit Inside Out, local churches, UC Health, and even 11 News.

Parade-goers say an event like this is “essential” to see a community come together for support.

One eventgoer said he was there to help shield pride goers from any protesters.

“I think it’s important to hold space this year for pride,” said Eli Bazan, Parasol Patrol’s co-founder and CEO. “This is our first pride after Q. There’s a lot of emotions that are running high, and I don’t want our event goers to have to deal with anybody here today that’s going to be trying to protest or, you know, try to be against that.”

And a single dad, 11 News said this event is good for the next generation.

“It’s important because my girls are mixed, and I’m bi, and I’m a single dad, and so this is like a better place for us to have a family grow up with more acceptance,” Shane Brasgalla, eventgoer, said.

That dad also said the message of Sunday is to “just love everybody.”

