‘Just love everybody:’ Pikes Peak Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ community

And a single dad, 11 News said this event is good for the next generation.
Event-goers saw parade floats from the nonprofit Inside Out, local churches, UC Health, and...
Event-goers saw parade floats from the nonprofit Inside Out, local churches, UC Health, and even 11 News.(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Colorado Springs locals and visitors gathered along Tejon Street for the second annual Pikes Peak Pride Parade.

This is the first pride parade since the tragedy at Club Q, and to honor the five lives lost, the parade was led by the survivors and five victims’ families. They were followed by grand marshal Richard Fierro, a man credited with stopping the Club Q shooter.

The parade featured lots of businesses, nonprofits, and celebration. Event-goers saw parade floats from the nonprofit Inside Out, local churches, UC Health, and even 11 News.

Parade-goers say an event like this is “essential” to see a community come together for support.

One eventgoer said he was there to help shield pride goers from any protesters.

“I think it’s important to hold space this year for pride,” said Eli Bazan, Parasol Patrol’s co-founder and CEO. “This is our first pride after Q. There’s a lot of emotions that are running high, and I don’t want our event goers to have to deal with anybody here today that’s going to be trying to protest or, you know, try to be against that.”

And a single dad, 11 News said this event is good for the next generation.

“It’s important because my girls are mixed, and I’m bi, and I’m a single dad, and so this is like a better place for us to have a family grow up with more acceptance,” Shane Brasgalla, eventgoer, said.

That dad also said the message of Sunday is to “just love everybody.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County Sheriff's Office logo.
Colorado sheriff’s office investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos
‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in...
‘It was a freak accident’: Family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in Southern Colorado town
North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall
Frost Lane shooting 6/10/2023
1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night
“The experience- it’s one we will never forget,” a volunteer with Pikes Peak Pride, Maddy...
Colorado Springs celebrates ‘rainbow after the storm’ during Pikes Peak Pride Fest

Latest News

Injured suspect located at hospital after shots fired at Colorado Springs mobile home community
North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall
Sunday, June 11 marks the 10th anniversary of the Black Forest Fire.
Community recalls destruction, recovery efforts ahead of 10th anniversary of Black Forest Fire
Frost Lane shooting 6/10/2023
1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night