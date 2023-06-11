Injured suspect located at hospital after shots fired at Colorado Springs mobile home community

(MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An injured suspect was located at the hospital and taken into custody following a call of shots fired at a Colorado Springs mobile home community Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs police said they received a call of shots fired in the area of the Cascade Mobile Home Park, near North Cascade Avenue and Winters Drive, just after 8 a.m. According to police, the person suspected of firing the shots was not located on scene, but was later located at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police told 11 News that the suspect was the only one injured in the incident and the gunshot wound was non-life threatening. Police said the wound appeared to be accidentally self inflicted.

Police had not yet shared the identity of the suspect the last time this article was updated, but they said the person was taken into custody on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County Sheriff's Office logo.
Colorado sheriff’s office investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos
‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in...
‘It was a freak accident’: Family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in Southern Colorado town
North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall
Frost Lane shooting 6/10/2023
1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night
A Colorado Springs bride-to-be is stuck without her deposit, unable to pay for another venue,...
Bride-to-be can’t get deposit back after Colorado Springs wedding venue closes without warning

Latest News

North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall
Sunday, June 11 marks the 10th anniversary of the Black Forest Fire.
Community recalls destruction, recovery efforts ahead of 10th anniversary of Black Forest Fire
Frost Lane shooting 6/10/2023
1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night
Fillmore Inn fire 6/11/2023
Colorado Springs hotel evacuated after fire extinguisher was discharged possibly intentionally