Injured suspect located at hospital after shots fired at Colorado Springs mobile home community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An injured suspect was located at the hospital and taken into custody following a call of shots fired at a Colorado Springs mobile home community Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs police said they received a call of shots fired in the area of the Cascade Mobile Home Park, near North Cascade Avenue and Winters Drive, just after 8 a.m. According to police, the person suspected of firing the shots was not located on scene, but was later located at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police told 11 News that the suspect was the only one injured in the incident and the gunshot wound was non-life threatening. Police said the wound appeared to be accidentally self inflicted.

Police had not yet shared the identity of the suspect the last time this article was updated, but they said the person was taken into custody on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

