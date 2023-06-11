Gunfire into funeral procession in suburban Chicago wounds 4, police say

Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly...
Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Shots were fired into vehicles as a funeral procession passed through a Chicago suburb, badly wounding two people and hurting two others, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside a vehicle and someone inside opened fire as the procession traveled from Chicago through the suburb of Oak Park just west of the city, Oak Park police said.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Two people in another vehicle that was part of the procession were also struck by the gunfire and were treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No bystanders were hurt in the shooting and police made no immediate arrests. Oak Park police said the department had received no warning of risks concerning the funeral procession.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said the department didn’t believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County Sheriff's Office logo.
Colorado sheriff’s office investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos
‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in...
‘It was a freak accident’: Family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in Southern Colorado town
A Colorado Springs bride-to-be is stuck without her deposit, unable to pay for another venue,...
Bride-to-be can’t get deposit back after Colorado Springs wedding venue closes without warning
Missing senior alert.
FOUND: Man and dog located safe after statewide alert issued in Colorado
“The experience- it’s one we will never forget,” a volunteer with Pikes Peak Pride, Maddy...
Colorado Springs celebrates ‘rainbow after the storm’ during Pikes Peak Pride Fest

Latest News

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Elevated section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia
This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
North Academy/Galley shooting 6/11/2023
Woman seriously injured after traffic crash turns into shooting near Citadel Mall