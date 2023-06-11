Community recalls destruction, recovery efforts ahead of 10th anniversary of Black Forest Fire

Destroying nearly 500 homes and burning over 14,000 acres, the Black Forest Fire changed the community forever.
By Jared Dean and Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) -Destroying nearly 500 homes and burning over 14,000 acres, the Black Forest Fire changed the community forever. Sunday marks the tenth anniversary of that fire.

“It was the kind of day we had always talked about potentially happening,” Black Forest Fire and Rescue firefighter Christopher Patterson said, “and so when it finally came, it was kind of like, ‘yeah, this is our worst nightmare come true.’”

Black Forest residents told 11 News at a 10 year anniversary event on Saturday that the fire was devastating, but despite that devastation, their neighbors came together to help the community rebuild.

“When I left, I was able to see the flames going through the area behind me where it’s 100, 150 foot high flames,” resident Bill Bowerk said, “and it really looked like my house was on fire.”

Bowerk’s home was not destroyed by the fire, but the homes of his neighbors were. Bowerk said when he saw this, he couldn’t help but lend a hand.

“I worked with friends and neighbors who lost houses,” Bowerk recalled, “over eight houses, sifting through to find anything that they could have.”

Saturday’s event featured guest speakers like representative Doug Lamborn and members of the Black Forest community, who shared their stories of how they were impacted by the fire and how the town is forever changed.

“Many people standing or sitting here today are still reaching out on a regular basis to help people recover,” resident Gary Kruse said.

Fire crews worked for more than a week straight when to knock out the Black Forest Fire back in 2013. It caused more than $300 million worth of damage, and the person responsible for it is still unknown.

