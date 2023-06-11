Colorado Springs hotel evacuated after fire extinguisher was discharged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs hotel was evacuated after a fire extinguisher was discharged.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Fillmore Inn, near I-25 and Fillmore, after several smoke alarms were going off. Firefighters on scene say it appeared a fire extinguisher was discharged, but no further details were released about how this happened.

Firefighters say the hotel followed their evacuation procedures, although it is unclear how many people were evacuated outside.

We will update this article as we learn more.

