Colorado Springs celebrates ‘rainbow after the storm’ during Pikes Peak Pride Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people were in Downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate this year’s Pride Fest.

It’s the second year the nonprofit Pikes Peak Pride has hosted it. It is also the first Pride Fest since the Club Q shooting in November of 2022 that took the lives of five people and profoundly impacted the community.

The event started Saturday morning with a special tribute to those who died and survivors.

The LGBTQ+ community of Colorado Springs stood together with leaders of our city- from newly-elect Mayor Yemi Mobolade to city council members and event planners. The overall message was one of remembrance and togetherness.

“The experience- it’s one we will never forget,” a volunteer with Pikes Peak Pride, Maddy Roberts, said.

The Club Q memorial shared messages from survivors and the five individual’s families. After hearing their stories, one Pikes Peak Pride organizer told 11 News, “You can’t cry enough tears.”

“I would say thank you for your bravery,” Pikes Peak Pride Organizer Justin Burns said. “Thank you for coming out today. Thank you for sharing your love and guidance and helping us grow.”

The Pikes Peak Pride is making a community-loved and created memorial possible. The monument has four sides, featuring handwritten notes of love and support.

“I mean, we’ve seen some great response,” Roberts said. “We are just barely getting it started right now, so I really hope that we fill it up soon and fill it up with messages of love and understanding.”

“We believe that it will travel maybe around the city may, be around the country, and it may find a permanent home,” Burns said. “But the goal is to get all the emotions onto something physical so that we can hold on to that and we can remember.”

Pikes Peak Pride said the future of this art piece is still unknown but will let the community know its next stop- so people can read the notes.

The nonprofit is also helping fund a permanent memorial at Club Q.

“You know to have memorials like this to show people that you know not every event is negative to show the community that we can have a positive event and move forward, it’s really a big deal,” Roberts said.

“But through it all, hopefully, we can find the rainbow after the storm,” Burns said.

The festival is still going on until 7 in the evening on Saturday.

It will begin again Sunday morning at 10. The pride parade will start Sunday at eleven in the morning from Acacia Park to the Pioneer Museum on Tejon Street.

One of the men credited with helping stop the Club Q shooter, Richard Fierro, will be this year’s grand marshal.

11 News will also be in the parade.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.