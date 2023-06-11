1 dead in eastern Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly weekend shooting is under investigation.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Frost Lane, near Platte and Murray, to a shooting. Officers say one person is dead.

Police have not released any suspect information as of Sunday morning, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

We will update this article as we learn more.

