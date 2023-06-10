Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.(News 12 New Jersey LLC)
By News 12 New Jersey LLC staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:02 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON BEACH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC) - A man is dead after trying to save his daughter from rip currents off the shore of New Jersey.

Officials say the teenager was swept out by a jetty and pulled several yards out into the ocean at Avon Beach on Friday.

Lifeguards were not on duty, so her father jumped in and tried to save her.

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.

Crews on Jet Skis and in helicopters were called in to search. They eventually found his body.

A father died trying to rescue his daughter from rip currents at Avon Beach in New Jersey. (News 12 New Jersey LLC)

The father’s name has not been released.

Officials say the daughter is OK.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey LLC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs mom says she had a scary situation on Monday, when her son did not get off...
Colorado Springs mom says her son went missing at hands of school staff, district responds
Custer County Sheriff's Office logo.
Colorado sheriff’s office investigating claims of elder abuse involving actor John Amos
A Colorado Springs bride-to-be is stuck without her deposit, unable to pay for another venue,...
Bride-to-be can’t get deposit back after Colorado Springs wedding venue closes without warning
Water gushing in the roadway at Academy and La Salle on June 8, 2023.
‘Weak points’ cause six water main breaks in east Colorado Springs
Missing person poster.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for man last seen in Colorado Springs back in April

Latest News

Man dies saving daughter from rip currents
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl believed to be in ‘great danger’ in Kentucky
A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car
‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in...
‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in Southern Colorado town