‘It was a freak accident’ family shares story of five-year-old boy dying in ATV crash in Southern Colorado town

Crowley County, Colo. (KKTV) - A Southern Colorado family is mourning the loss of a five-year-old boy after he was killed during an ATV crash. It happened in Crowley, roughly 85 miles south east of Colorado Springs, on Tuesday.

The famly told 11News Anchor Grace Kraemer their whole lives changed in a matter of moments.

“He was sweet, sweet, sweet. We loved him so much and this is unbelievable that this is happening,” said April Montgomery, a close family friend.

Isaiah Alvarez, better known by his middle name, ‘Five’, was outside of his home playing with his siblings. He was riding around on an ATV when it rolled. Five’s siblings saw the whole thing. They called 9-1-1.

“It was the hardest thing I have ever do in my life,” said Olivia Romero, Five’s oldest sister.

Crowley County deputies and paramedics rushed to the scene, but it was too late.

Five was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It was just a freak accident. He ended up in the wrong place when it came down,” said Montgomery.

Community members across Crowley and nearby towns said Five was loved by so many.

From his laughter at church or his smile that he donned so often, they said he will be missed greatly.

“It just shocked us all and we are trying to cope with it,” said Elisa Love, a close family member.

Five’s family said never leave your loved ones without saying, ‘I love you,’ because you never know what will happen.

“Make the best of your life with your family and with your kids. Just enjoy each other’s companies because life is to short,” said Love.

Five’s family said he will always be a part of not only their family but their community as well.

The family will have a fundraising event on Saturday 06/09 at Edward Chavez Park in Ordway. They will have a vendor and a food truck.

There is also an account open at Fowler State Bank for anyone who would like do donate.

