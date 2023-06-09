Widow speaks after husband’s murder in southern Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Talija Campbell said she called the police more than an hour before they showed up, saying she will never be able to get the image of her husband, Qualin Campbell, dead in the car out of her head.

“Anything we needed, he was always there, he was the protector, and we no longer have that,” Campbell said.

According to phone records 11 News received, Talija Campbell called 911 for her husband at 1:15 in the afternoon.

Talija says she received a text from her husband saying he was in danger and needed help, which prompted her call.

“I received a text message from my husband pleading for help,” Campbell said. “In that message was also a picture of the suspect. Following the picture were the words ‘911 please send help’, and he was able to send me his location”

But help would not come for nearly an hour police say they responded to another call about a potential shooting. Talija says she got to the scene before the police.

“It was me that had to try to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood,” Talija Campbell said. “I shouldn’t have been the one, I shouldn’t have been the one that had to do that.”

When officers arrived on the scene both Qualin Campbell and suspect David Karels were dead. Campbell’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Karel’s as a suicide.

CSPD released a statement saying in part quote: the loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers... "

According to reports Qualin and David Karel did not know each other. What exactly happened is still under investigation, we are working to learn more about why the suspect was in Campbell’s car.

