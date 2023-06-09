WATCH: Suspect reportedly uses stolen car to break into a Colorado church before chase

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a suspect is facing several serious charges following an incident Friday morning.

In a video shared by the sheriff’s office, someone appears to back a vehicle into the entrance of a church early in the morning. The person gets out of the vehicle, rips open the door and appears to walk into the building. The sheriff’s office is reporting the vehicle was stolen.

“When deputies arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving the scene,” part of a social media post by the sheriff’s office reads. “A deputy tried to pull over the driver, who fled. After a short pursuit, stop sticks were deployed, which disabled the vehicle. The suspect stopped and surrendered without further incident.”

The suspect’s name was not released, but the sheriff’s office says the person is not a Douglas County resident. The suspect is being charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, eluding and DUI.

“I am proud of my deputies who reacted quickly and took a criminal off the streets,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said. “We continue to warn thieves and burglars that Douglas County is not a place where you can victimize our residents, businesses, and places of worship.”

The church as along Clydesdal Road in the Castle Pines area.

